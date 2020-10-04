Indigenous players on a slow and steady coronavirus vaccine race

While the leading candidates are in advanced stages of clinical trials, a handful of other indigenous players too are progressing slowly albeit steadily. Not only do these players feel that there would be a room for multiple Covid-19 vaccines in the market, but they may also play the crucial role in scaling up national production of the successful candidate.

The country's largest veterinary maker Hester Biosciences, for example, is foraying into the animal space with its Covid-19 vaccine candidate that it is developing in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The vaccine will be based on an avian virus based vector platform (avian paramyxovirus). Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD, said that they have taken up space for a laboratory at IIT Guwahati.

The animal or pre- are yet to begin, but Gandhi feels that it is important to get things right. "There would be room for multiple vaccines in the market. Its important to do the job correctly," he said.

Similarly, a team of researchers led by IIT Bombay alumnus Dr. Prabuddha Kundu at Premas Biotech is developing a triple antigen vaccine and have successfully identified three major antigens as a recombinant novel vaccine candidate.

According to Kundu, unlike single-protein vaccines currently under trials across the world, Premas Biotech has adopted a three-pronged approach to develop multi subunit vaccine.





The triple-antigen Covid-19 vaccine candidate, PRAK-03202, has produced neutralizing immune response in animal studies with Premas Biotech now being in talks with regulatory authorities for next phase.

Its animal study of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate consisted of 50 mice, divided into 10 cohorts dosed with 5, 10 and 20 micrograms of PRAK-03202. The vaccine candidate was generally well tolerated and safe at all doses, with no adverse events reported. The vaccine candidate was safe even at higher doses and generated a robust immune response against all three SARS-Cov2 antigens, SEM.

The company, which has its specialisation in protein therapeutics, is however, willing to go slow with the trials since it wants to ensure the efficacy of the vaccine candidate.

"We are in talks with regulatory to discuss phase one trials. We have put up the case to them on not only how our vaccine can be scaled up very quickly since large scale manufacturing of yeast is easily possible, it also has triple antigen which have already seen produce antibodies in mice against these three antigens. In next couple of months we should be conducting phase one. We are deliberating on whether we should do phase one and two or first conduct a good phase one and then move to later phases. We wanted to make sure we do it well first time rather than hurry," said Kundu.



With Premas claiming its production cycle of one week as the fastest among the world for the anticipated vaccine, the company said that it can make 20-30 million doses in a week since the system based of yeast is highly scalable.

On the other hand, Gujarat government arm Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) has signed an MoU with Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratory, Ahmedabad, a unit of Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited - a startup in the pathlab chain segment - for developing Covid-19 recombinant vaccine and diagnostics.As part of the MoU, Neuberg Supratech has been looking for immune markers for the Covid-19 positive patients by using several of its in-house high throughput sequencing machines. The company declined to respond.

These smaller players are likely to play a key role when it comes to scaling up the manufacturing of the successful candidate. Gandhi said that his Nepal plant is operating at 25 percent capacity now, and they can easily use it to contract manufacture any candidate that emerges successful first. "We can also enhance the capacity easily without much investment. We will definitely chip in to scale up India's manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine," Gandhi said.

The large players have already indicated how they are re-purposing their existing capacities to make way for the Covid-19 vaccine. Some like Serum Institute of India are using the capacities for pipeline vaccines for Covid-19, while others Indian Immunologicals plan to use multi-product facilities to make the additional volumes for Covid-19.