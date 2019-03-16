Infra growth, clear backlog of defence buys to be priorities: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday the government’s priority would be infrastructure development and clearing the backlog of defence procurement, among others.

Development of rural India, and improvement of health care and education would be the other priority areas, he said at the Hindu Business Line award function.



“In future we have four priorities — rural India, backlog of defence procurement, health care and education, and of course infrastructure,” he said.



Jaitley added: “I foresee a better quality of life in urban slums, rural India, and the policies must be aimed at allowing these people to aspire, and get into at least the neo-middle class. Two areas where we seriously need to concentrate are health care and education,” he said.