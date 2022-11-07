JUST IN
Rape-accused Sharanaru drugged, abused minor girls: Karnataka police
ED grills ex-Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari in teacher recruitment scam
Kohli named ICC player of month for October following stellar performances
Delhi govt to reopen classes from Nov 9, revokes work-from-home order
Mining lease row: Relief for Jharkhand CM Soren; SC sets aside HC order
Gujarat HC takes suo moto cognisance of Morbi bridge collapse tragedy
Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said
As AQI improves slightly, Delhi govt to decide on lifting ban under GRAP
SC rejects Azam Khan son's plea challenging HC order annulling his election
Fire breaks out at Noida factory, no casualty reported; rescue ops underway
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Rape-accused Sharanaru drugged, abused minor girls: Karnataka police
Business Standard

INSACOG finds new ways for Covid-19 sampling amid a low case count

Plans afoot to expand INSACOG to South Asian countries

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | healthcare

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) is hardly letting the guard down as it continues to remain vigilant about genomic sequencing for Sars-CoV-2 virus amid a low case count in the country. Plans are afoot to expand the network to South Asian countries and collaborate to monitor the virus.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU