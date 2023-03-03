International Women's Day 2023: Theme, Whatsapp safety features, much more

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 of each year. Honouring women's social, economic, and cultural accomplishments is a worldwide celebration. The day focuses on important topics like gender equality, women's equal rights, violence and abuse against women, and reproductive rights. The day is celebrated to honour all kinds of women. Every year, International Women's Day (IWD) is marked with a new theme. People should make plans for events based on the theme that has already been chosen for International Women's Day 2023. On this day, we must remember all of the significant women who fought for their rights. This day is crucial to the development of our society. International Women’s Day 2023: Theme The theme for International Women's Day 2023 has already been chosen. It is essential to note that this year's theme is "DigitALL: Technology and innovation for gender equality". All of the campaigns, programs and events will revolve around this theme. Women should be supported and encouraged by everyone. International Women’s Day: History National Women's Day was the name given to Women's Day when it was first established in 1909. On February 28, 1909, the day was first observed in New York City. On the advice of activist Theresa Malkiel, the Socialist Party of America celebrated the day on this date.

The International Socialist Women's Conference was established in August 1910. It is essential to keep in mind that Germany first observed International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8 in 1914. In 1975, the United Nations (UN) began marking International Women's Day. In 1977, it was decided that the day would be celebrated widely on March 8 each year.

International Women’s Day: Importance

Around the world, International Women's Day is a grand celebration of womanhood. This day, in particular, celebrates women's accomplishments and raises awareness of gender inequality. On this day, everyone should consider ways to recognize the achievements of women in our society. Girls' education and the elimination of gender bias in all aspects of society are crucial.

International Women’s Day 2023: Whatsapp features for safety

• Pick your caller- Users of WhatsApp can easily "block and report" an account to WhatsApp. You will no longer be able to receive messages or calls from blocked contacts or numbers.

• Control over messages-

While on WhatsApp, users can also set screenshot blocking to prevent other members from taking photos of messages, and other information that they may not want in the public domain. This provides an additional layer of security.

• Settings for group privacy- The group invite system and privacy settings of WhatsApp permit users to control who can add them to groups. This protects users' privacy and prevents people from adding them to groups they don't want to be a part of.

• Control over online information- On WhatsApp, you can also control your online presence by choosing who can see when you're online and who can't. This is useful if you want to check WhatsApp privately at certain times.

• Protect the privacy of your WhatsApp account- By activating the Two-Step Verification feature, you can protect yourself in double ways. If the phone is hacked or a SIM card is stolen, this is helpful.