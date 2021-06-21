- More efficient than the ISS? A tour of China's Tiangong space station
International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses nation
International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE updates: The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. Stay tuned for highlights, images, on Yoga Day celebration
International Yoga Day 2021: On the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021) today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation today. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness', a motto aligned to the current pre-occupations. In view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one and is scheduled to start early.
Yoga Day will be observed in as many as 190 countries around the world, according to reports, and Missions of India abroad will be coordinating various activities with the administrations in the respective countries for the run-up to the event.
The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015 after the United Nations approved a resolution to devote a day to focus on the invaluable benefits of this holistic wellness system -- a gift of Indian tradition to humanity.
Earlier, the incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had insisted upon the global community in a speech delivered at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014 that an International Yoga Day should be adopted to promote awareness about the benefits of yoga across the world.
