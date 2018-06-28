Internet security: Rising cyber threat in India

As internet penetration in India grows and more critical systems such as state and central databases get digitised, the country is becoming an attractive target for cyber attackers.

While the US and China continue to remain the biggest targets for cyber attacks, India moved up a notch overtaking Russia as the third most targeted country, according to Symantec’s Internet Security Threat Profile report. ALSO READ: Army must conquer cyber space to counter tech-savvy terrorists : Army chief The country accounted for 5.09 per cent of all cyber attacks such as malware, ...