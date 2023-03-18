JUST IN
It remains very fragile: Jaishankar on situation at LAC in eastern Ladakh
AIIMS to equip itself with 5G network by June 30 for better patient care
Farmer dies during foot march from Maharashtra's Nashik to Mumbai
After independence India's milk production increased 10-fold: Amit Shah
Govt paying attention to needs of millet farmers for 1st time, says PM Modi
We have to set target to contribute 33% of milk production by 2033-34: Shah
Thakur cautions media against narratives that threaten India's integrity
Millets can help tackle challenges of food security, says PM Modi
India never halted trade relations with Pakistan, says Indian diplomat
India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days, active cases at 5,389
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
It remains very fragile: Jaishankar on situation at LAC in eastern Ladakh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Internet services jammed in Punjab amid reports of Amritpal Singh's arrest

At least six associates of Amritpal Singh have been detained in a police crackdown, according to reports

Topics
Punjab | Punjab Police | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amritpal Singh
Photo: ANI

Punjab police on Saturday suspended internet services in several parts of the state amid reports of the arrest of self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. According to media reports, internet services will remain suspended until 12 pm, March 19.

According to reports, at least six associates of Amritpal Singh have been detained in the police crackdown. Police personnel from seven districts chased Amritpal Singh and his associates. All roads have been closed by the police in Jalandhar's Shahkot tehsil, and barricades have been set up as the police had prior information of Amritpal Singh's visit.

ANI tweeted, "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Dept of Home Affairs & Justice, Punjab."

Punjab police have requested all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. The police department tweeted, "Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain law and order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech".

Supporters of Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De chief, have been sharing videos of police vehicles chasing Singh's cavalcade in Moga district.

Amritpal Singh was at the centre of a violent protest on February 23 near Amritsar against the arrest of his key aide, kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh. Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 16:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU