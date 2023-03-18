Internet services jammed in Punjab amid reports of Amritpal Singh's arrest

-
ALSO READ
In Punjab, a political vacuum and remote control bring back the K-word
Panel blames police for firing on 'unarmed' anti-Sterlite protestors
Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa
Adani port protests: Vizhinjam police station attacked; 12 cops injured
German police conduct countrywide raids, arrests 25 to avert coup: Report
-
Punjab police on Saturday suspended internet services in several parts of the state amid reports of the arrest of self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. According to media reports, internet services will remain suspended until 12 pm, March 19.
According to reports, at least six associates of Amritpal Singh have been detained in the police crackdown. Police personnel from seven districts chased Amritpal Singh and his associates. All roads have been closed by the police in Jalandhar's Shahkot tehsil, and barricades have been set up as the police had prior information of Amritpal Singh's visit.
ANI tweeted, "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Dept of Home Affairs & Justice, Punjab."
All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in… https://t.co/NN3LeXoRZt pic.twitter.com/z3vXg4v158— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023
Punjab police have requested all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. The police department tweeted, "Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain law and order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech".
Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 18, 2023
Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order
Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech pic.twitter.com/gMwxlOrov3
Supporters of Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De chief, have been sharing videos of police vehicles chasing Singh's cavalcade in Moga district.
Amritpal Singh was at the centre of a violent protest on February 23 near Amritsar against the arrest of his key aide, kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh. Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 16:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU