Internet services jammed in Punjab amid reports of Amritpal Singh's arrest

police on Saturday suspended internet services in several parts of the state amid reports of the arrest of self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. According to media reports, internet services will remain suspended until 12 pm, March 19.

According to reports, at least six associates of Amritpal Singh have been detained in the police crackdown. Police personnel from seven districts chased Amritpal Singh and his associates. All roads have been closed by the police in Jalandhar's Shahkot tehsil, and barricades have been set up as the police had prior information of Amritpal Singh's visit.

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Dept of Home Affairs & Justice.





Punjab Police have requested all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. The police department stated, "Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain law and order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech".





Supporters of Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De chief, have been sharing videos of police vehicles chasing Singh's cavalcade in Moga district.

Amritpal Singh was at the centre of a violent protest on February 23 near Amritsar against the arrest of his key aide, kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh. Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides.