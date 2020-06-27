Invisible Scars: The hope for domestic violence victims during lockdown

In the early days of the lockdown, Preeti*, a young woman from Delhi, called the women’s helpline. She was facing daily abuse from her alcoholic husband and feared for her life. On Day One, the helpline said they couldn’t rescue her because of lockdown restrictions. On Day Two, she called the cops.

Two cops arrived on Day Three, took her statement and advised her to live amicably with her husband. Her neighbours blamed her for causing a disturbance and asked her to find someplace else to rent. By Day Six, Preeti lost hope in the system and withdrew her complaint. Stories ...