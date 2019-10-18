JUST IN
Business Standard

INX case: CBI files chargesheet in HC; names Chidambaram, Karti, Indrani

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The charge sheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.

