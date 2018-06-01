INX media case: CBI asks Chidambaram to appear for questioning on June 6

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked by the to appear on June 6 for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said.

He was called yesterday for the questioning in the case but he sought another date to comply with the Central Bureau of Investigation notice, they said.

The had yesterday granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 3 in the case.

Chidambaram's alleged role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 3.05 billion given to INX media.

The had registered an FIR on May 15 last year for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government.

Chidambaram's son was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 1 million.

The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea. Top updates

1. I-T dept chargesheeted Chidambaram, three kin for hiding foreign assets: Last month, the Income Tax department filed four charge-sheets against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, his wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi under the Black Money Act for allegedly not disclosing their foreign assets.

The charge-sheets or prosecution complaints have been filed by the department before a special court in Chennai under Section 50 of theBlack Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, officials said.

Nalini Chidambaram, Karti and Srinidhi have been charged for allegedly not disclosing, either partly or fully, immovable assets like the one at Cambridge in the UK worth.

2. granted bail to Karti Chidambaram: The on March 23 granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in the INX Media corruption case. The bail was granted by Justice S P Garg. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested in February for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance government.

3. Delhi HC reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea: The Delhi High Court on March 16 reserved order on former finance minister P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram's bail plea in connection with

On March 15, the Supreme Court gave interim protection to Karti from arrest in connection with the same case. He now cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The order was regarding the ED case pending in Delhi High Court in relation with the adjudication of the probe agency's power to arrest Karti under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The extension comes as a relief to Karti after the probe agency on March 13 moved the apex court against the High Court order, which had granted him relief.

4. Aircel-Maxis case: Karti Chidambaram's Rs 11-mn assets attached under PMLA

The adjudicating authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) confirmed attachment of Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 11.6 million his Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd in connection with the

The Enforcement Directorate had attached movable assets in the form of Fixed Deposits and balance in saving bank account amounting to Rs 11.6 million held by and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd. (ASCPL) under PMLA on September 23 last year in the said case.

5. Ready for Narco test on Karti: Gujarat govt

The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government said that narco analysis Karti Chidambaram could be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) in his state, provided the Modi government wished so.

Earlier, the had approached a court in Delhi seeking a narco-analysis test on Karti to ascertain certain facts in the