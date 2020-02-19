INX Media case: Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, others get bail

A special court in Delhi on Wednesday granted bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, former officer on special duty (OSD) to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga, former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) director Prabodh Saxena, among others, in the INX Media case.

The court had on Tuesday reserved its order on bail applications moved by six bureaucrats who were part of the panel which granted approval to INX Media, in a case involving former Union Minister All these bureaucrats were earlier on an interim bail.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hand over the copy of certain deficient documents to all the accused in the INX Media case, including Chidambaram and his son Karti.

The court, which granted bail to the bureaucrats on a surety of Rs 2 lakh each, directed that they should not leave the country without its permission. It also directed them not to tamper with evidence.

The CBI had on May 15, 2017, registered an FIR alleging irregularities in an clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.