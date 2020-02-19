INX Media case: Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, others get bail

-
A special court in Delhi on Wednesday granted bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, former officer on special duty (OSD) to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga, former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) director Prabodh Saxena, among others, in the INX Media corruption case.
The court had on Tuesday reserved its order on bail applications moved by six bureaucrats who were part of the FIPB panel which granted approval to INX Media, in a case involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram. All these bureaucrats were earlier on an interim bail.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hand over the copy of certain deficient documents to all the accused in the INX Media case, including Chidambaram and his son Karti.
