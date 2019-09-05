INX Media case: SC rejects P Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail

-
Supreme Court on Thursday refused anticipatory bail to former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
According to Bar & Bench, the apex court said that an anticipatory bail cannot be granted as a matter of right. Further, the court said that it is to be exercised sparingly in cases of economic offences.
"Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation. It’s not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach", the court said
Further, the Supreme Court said that Chidambaram was free to move the trial court and apply for regular bail.
