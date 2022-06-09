Prophet comment row: Culprits will be taught a lesson, NSA assures Iran

-
ALSO READ
Iran minister arrives in India to a 'warm welcome' amid Gulf backlash
Live: Lawrence Bishnoi 'mastermind' in Moose Wala murder, says police
Reels & short videos are biggest lever of Meta's growth: Ajit Mohan
Economic Survey: External sector resilient to Fed moves to combat inflation
Weapon readiness on Naval Commanders' Conference 2022's agenda
-
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said the wrongdoers will be dealt with at the level of the government and related bodies in a way that is a lesson to others, while referring to the now suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammad.
According to Times of India report, Doval in a meeting said, "wrongdoers will be dealt with at the level of the government and related bodies in a way that is a lesson to others".
Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the "position of the Indian authorities in dealing with the situation," the report added. The Iranian foreign minister called for "serious attention" to Muslims' sensitivities, during his three-day visit to the country. Controlling the damage made by Sharma's comment, the external affairs ministry on Wednesday said Abdollahian arrived in India to a “warm welcome” to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Abdollahian also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "warmly recalled" the long-standing civilisational and cultural links between India and Iran, the statement by the ministry said.
"The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. Prime Minister stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-Covid era," it added. ALSO READ: Iran minister arrives in India to a 'warm welcome' amid Gulf backlash
PM Modi has also requested Abdollahian to also pass his greetings to His Excellency President Ebrahim Raisi, and looked forward to meeting the President of Iran at an early date.
During the delegation level talks, Abdollahian and Jaishankar discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, cultural and people to people ties.
Abdollahian is the first leader from an Islamic country who came to New Delhi amid widespread anger in Gulf countries over Sharma’s comments.
His visit comes two days after Iran joined other Muslim countries in summoning Indian ambassadors to protest the former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
Despite its diplomatic stand on the Islamic slur, Iran went ahead with the visit and there was no change in Abdollahian’s schedule. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Hyderabad as planned.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU