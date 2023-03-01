JUST IN
Ensure sustainable funding for Lysosomal Storage Disorders, says MPs
Australian universities to set up campuses in GIFT City: Education Minister
MP govt presents Rs 3.14 trn Budget, alots Rs 8,000 cr for women's welfare
Free travel for women in Rajasthan Roadways buses on Int'l Women's Day
Rahul Gandhi sheds Bharat Jodo Yatra look, trims beard for Cambridge
Karnataka employees withdraw strike as govt announces 17% basic salary hike
Death penalty to 7 IS operatives in Kanpur terror conspiracy case
Man held for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event in Gurugram
Four-month long dry spell may take a toll on the 'Champagne of teas'
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet
Business Standard

Indian Railways: 370 trains cancelled today; check out details here

IRCTC cancelled more than 370 trains today. According to the official website of the Indian railway, around 321 trains are cancelled fully, while 52 trains are partially cancelled

Topics
IRCTC | Indian Railway | train

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Source: Twitter (@RailMinIndia)
Source: Twitter (@RailMinIndia)

The Indian Railways cancelled more than 370 trains today (March 1, 2023). Every day several trains are cancelled by Indian Railways for various reasons. According to the official website of the Indian Railways, around 321 trains are cancelled fully and 52 trains were partially cancelled today.

The list of cancelled trains runs across states and includes those from and to Kanpur, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

List of Cancelled trains

Here is the full list of cancelled trains today:

01379 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01607 , 01608 , 01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03565 , 03566 , 03591 , 03592 , 03616 , 03649 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 03768 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04599 , 04793 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05156 , 05334 , 05434 , 05459 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06847 , 07577 , 07578 , 07672 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08031 , 08032 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12218 , 12225 , 12226 , 12242 , 12245 , 12368 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12606 , 12815 , 12816 , 12821 , 12822 , 12874 , 12892 , 12987 , 13026 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13465 , 13466 , 14005 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14223 , 14224 , 14231 , 14232 , 14233 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14304 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14617 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15129 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 17227 , 17235 , 17237 , 17238 , 17252 , 17347 , 17348 , 18103 , 18104 , 18478 , 18513 , 18614 , 18631 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 22467 , 22531 , 22532 , 22621 , 22630 , 22657 , 22667 , 22668 , 22826 , 22831 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34913 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Popular cancelled trains listed today

Train [Name]

[SRC-DSTN]

Type

Start Time

01583 TGN-PUNE EMU

TALEGAON (TGN) - PUNE JN (PUNE)

SSPC

00:35:00

01590 PUNE-TGN EMU

PUNE JN (PUNE) - TALEGAON (TGN)

SSPC

23:15:00

01607 PTK-JDNX SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)

PSPC

02:05:00

01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL

BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

PSPC

04:00:00

01825 CNB-BRT EXP SPL

KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - BRAHMAVART (BRT)

PSPC

09:10:00

01826 BRT-CNB EXP SPL

BRAHMAVART (BRT) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)

PSPC

10:55:00

03085 NHT-AZ MEMU PGR SPL

AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT)

PSPC

22:25:00

03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL

NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)

PSPC

05:35:00

03341 BRKA-DOS PASSENGER SPL

BARKA KANA (BRKA) - DEHRI ON SONE (DOS)

PSPC

07:35:00

03342 DOS-BRKA PASSENGER SPL

DEHRI ON SONE (DOS) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)

PSPC

14:40:00

03359 BRKA-BSB MEMU PASS SPL

BARKA KANA (BRKA) - VARANASI (BSB)

PSPC

03:30:00

03360 BSB-BRKA MEMU PASS SPL

VARANASI (BSB) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)

PSPC

07:00:00

03459 BGP-JMP SPL

BHAGALPUR (BGP) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)

PSPC

21:50:00

Check the live train status

Here's how you can check the live train status:

  • Visit the train running status window on the official IRCTC website: https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status.
  • Enter the train number and Date in DD-MM-YYYY format.
  • Press enter and you will get to know the live status of your train.

What are the new IRCTC ticket refund guidelines?

According to IRCTC's official website guidelines, no person can claim a refund on a ticket due to rail cancellation if the ticket was booked through unauthorised means.

All passengers should provide their own correct numbers to get the latest updates about their train.

Tickets booked through IRCTC's official website get cancelled automatically, and a refund is credited to the passenger's attached bank account within a few days.

Those passengers who book their tickets at the counter need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 17:07 IST

`
