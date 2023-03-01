Indian Railways: 370 trains cancelled today; check out details here

-
-
The Indian Railways cancelled more than 370 trains today (March 1, 2023). Every day several trains are cancelled by Indian Railways for various reasons. According to the official website of the Indian Railways, around 321 trains are cancelled fully and 52 trains were partially cancelled today.
The list of cancelled trains runs across states and includes those from and to Kanpur, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.
List of Cancelled trains
Here is the full list of cancelled trains today:
01379 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01607 , 01608 , 01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03565 , 03566 , 03591 , 03592 , 03616 , 03649 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 03768 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04599 , 04793 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05156 , 05334 , 05434 , 05459 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06847 , 07577 , 07578 , 07672 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08031 , 08032 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12218 , 12225 , 12226 , 12242 , 12245 , 12368 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12606 , 12815 , 12816 , 12821 , 12822 , 12874 , 12892 , 12987 , 13026 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13465 , 13466 , 14005 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14223 , 14224 , 14231 , 14232 , 14233 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14304 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14617 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15129 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 17227 , 17235 , 17237 , 17238 , 17252 , 17347 , 17348 , 18103 , 18104 , 18478 , 18513 , 18614 , 18631 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 22467 , 22531 , 22532 , 22621 , 22630 , 22657 , 22667 , 22668 , 22826 , 22831 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34913 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539
Popular cancelled trains listed today
Check the live train status
Here's how you can check the live train status:
- Visit the train running status window on the official IRCTC website: https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status.
- Enter the train number and Date in DD-MM-YYYY format.
- Press enter and you will get to know the live status of your train.
What are the new IRCTC ticket refund guidelines?
According to IRCTC's official website guidelines, no person can claim a refund on a ticket due to rail cancellation if the ticket was booked through unauthorised means.
All passengers should provide their own correct numbers to get the latest updates about their train.
Tickets booked through IRCTC's official website get cancelled automatically, and a refund is credited to the passenger's attached bank account within a few days.
Those passengers who book their tickets at the counter need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 17:07 IST
