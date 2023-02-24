IRCTC cancelled train today, 24 February: Check full details here

-
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today (February 24) cancelled more than 400 trains as the railway department needs to carry out its weekly upkeep and safety review.
Train passengers need not worry about their payment as they will get a refund on their ticket. The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked from unauthorised sources can be released without refund. Hence, all passengers must book tickets with their correct mobile number to stay updated about their booked journey.
IRCTC Cancelled trains today: Complete List
Here's the full list of cancelled train numbers. Find the full list below:
01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04387 , 04388 , 04397 , 04398 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04611 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04660 , 04793 , 04794 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05686 , 05692 , 05755 , 05756 , 06407 , 06408 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07067 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07694 , 07753 , 07754 , 07755 , 07756 , 07757 , 07758 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07796 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09169 , 09181 , 09182 , 09197 , 09198 , 09277 , 09278 , 09279 , 09280 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11124 , 11425 , 11426 , 11752 , 11753 , 12033 , 12034 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12315 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12531 , 12532 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12605 , 12757 , 12758 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 13350 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14017 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14633 , 14673 , 14674 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15027 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15269 , 15279 , 15552 , 15621 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17318 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18126 , 18312 , 18613 , 18632 , 19109 , 19110 , 19323 , 19324 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19405 , 19406 , 19611 , 20411 , 20412 , 20602 , 20910 , 20923 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 20986 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22468 , 22484 , 22622 , 22624 , 22629 , 22851 , 22983 , 22984 , 25035 , 25036 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218
IRCTC guidelines for ticket refund:
Tickets booked from unauthorised means can be released without refund, according to IRCTC. All the passengers should put their correct mobile numbers only to get a timely update.
All the second-class reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. Because if they receive PNR status as 'Route class deleted or booking not allowed as given class route is deleted. In such a case, they can cancel their ticket and get a full refund.
Tickets booked through the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically, and a refund is initiated to the accounts of ticket-holders.
Passengers who have booked tickets through counters have to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:19 IST
