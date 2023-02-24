JUST IN
Supreme Court rejects plea to stop media from reporting on Adani-Hindenburg
Digital payments ecosystem transformed governance, financial inclusion: PM
11 people killed, 12 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
India saved over 3.4 mn lives during Covid through vaccination: Mandaviya
Antony Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in G20 meeting
Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president?
G20 nations must address challenges faced by global economy, says RBI Guv
MCD House to reconvene to hold standing committee members' election
India logs 169 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 2,016
Narayana Murthy asks youngsters to ditch WFH, moonlighting; attend office
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
MCD House reconvenes to hold standing committee members' election
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IRCTC cancelled train today, 24 February: Check full details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today (February 24) cancelled more than 400 trains as the railway department needs to carry out its weekly upkeep and safety review

Topics
IRCTC | Indian Railway | Train tickets

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

The Indian Railways cancelled 116 trains on Thursday, August 25, till 9.30 am
The Indian Railways cancelled 116 trains on Thursday, August 25, till 9.30 am

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today (February 24) cancelled more than 400 trains as the railway department needs to carry out its weekly upkeep and safety review.

Train passengers need not worry about their payment as they will get a refund on their ticket. The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked from unauthorised sources can be released without refund. Hence, all passengers must book tickets with their correct mobile number to stay updated about their booked journey.

IRCTC Cancelled trains today: Complete List

Here's the full list of cancelled train numbers. Find the full list below:

01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04387 , 04388 , 04397 , 04398 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04611 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04660 , 04793 , 04794 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05686 , 05692 , 05755 , 05756 , 06407 , 06408 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07067 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07694 , 07753 , 07754 , 07755 , 07756 , 07757 , 07758 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07796 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09169 , 09181 , 09182 , 09197 , 09198 , 09277 , 09278 , 09279 , 09280 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11124 , 11425 , 11426 , 11752 , 11753 , 12033 , 12034 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12315 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12531 , 12532 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12605 , 12757 , 12758 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 13350 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14017 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14633 , 14673 , 14674 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15027 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15269 , 15279 , 15552 , 15621 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17318 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18126 , 18312 , 18613 , 18632 , 19109 , 19110 , 19323 , 19324 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19405 , 19406 , 19611 , 20411 , 20412 , 20602 , 20910 , 20923 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 20986 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22468 , 22484 , 22622 , 22624 , 22629 , 22851 , 22983 , 22984 , 25035 , 25036 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218

IRCTC guidelines for ticket refund:

Tickets booked from unauthorised means can be released without refund, according to IRCTC. All the passengers should put their correct mobile numbers only to get a timely update.

All the second-class reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. Because if they receive PNR status as 'Route class deleted or booking not allowed as given class route is deleted. In such a case, they can cancel their ticket and get a full refund.

Tickets booked through the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically, and a refund is initiated to the accounts of ticket-holders.

Passengers who have booked tickets through counters have to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IRCTC

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU