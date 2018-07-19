IRCTC free Wi-Fi at all railway stations soon! Here's how to access Wi-Fi

is all set to provide free wi-fi at all railway stations except the halt stations. This move does not involve any extra expenditure on Indian Railways' accounts, said Minister of State of Railways Shri Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Last year, Railway Telecommunication Company RailTel partnered Inc to provide free Wi-Fi at the stations.

Altogether 707 stations have been provided with Wi-Fi facility till date even as the target for 2018-19 was to provide connectivity to 500 stations.

All the leading stations are connected through the network provided by RailTel. The widely-covered network serves more than 1.5 million people at a time.

So, while waiting for your train at the station, you can check important mails or scroll through your Facebook feed.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to access free wi-fi at the railway stations:

Step 1: Open your wifi settings in your smartphone to find the available networks

Step 2: Select and tap on it

Step 3: Open your internet browser and type railwire.co.in in the address bar

Step 4: Once you click on the link, you will be asked to enter your mobile number

Step 5: Enter your 10-digit mobile number

Step 6: You will receive a unique OTP via SMS. This OTP is your Wi-FI password

Step 7: Go to the login page and enter the OTP in the place of the password

Step 8: You are successfully connected to the You will also receive a confirmation message that "You are online".

You will get high-speed Wi-Fi for the first hour and then the connection speed will be slowed down to allow more users to join the network.





