Business Standard

Isro launches 3 satellites; including one developed by 750 girl students

AzaadiSAT sends message of 'Namaste World: From the G20 presidency' after reaching orbit

Topics
ISRO | Satellite | girls

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

ISRO
AzaadiSAT used a spring mechanism-based external frame to open up once it reached the orbit.

“Namaste World: From the G20 presidency.” This was the first message an 8-kg micro-satellite developed by 750 girl children of rural India sent at 9.43 am on Friday after reaching orbit.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 12:14 IST

