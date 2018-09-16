Isro's PSLV-C42 takes off successfully with two foreign satellites onboard

Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) work-horse, the PSLV-C42, took off successfully from Isro's spaceport at in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The full-fledged commercial launch is for an independent company within

After a successful countdown, which started at 01:08 pm (IST) on Saturday, soared into the sky from the first launch pad at at near

In its present configuration, the rocket is without six solid strap-on motors. This version was first flown in April 2007 and is the lightest version of

The rocket is carrying two foreign satellites, & S1-4, which will be launched into a 583-km Sun-synchronous orbit.

Both the satellites have been developed by (SSTL), United Kingdom, and are meant for forest mapping, and flood and disaster monitoring, etc.

Limited, the commercial arm of the was contracted by for launching the two satellites.

Antrix has an order book of Rs 9.80 billion, with contracts worth Rs 5-6 billion in the pipeline for launch services in the next two years.

In 2009, bought a majority stake from the University of Surrey, allowing to fulfil its growth potential. is an independent company within

NovaSAR, with S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), is a small satellite intended for forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring, ship detection and maritime monitoring.

is a high-resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and disaster monitoring.

Both the satellites together weigh around 889 kg.

Until now, has launched 237 foreign satellites for 29 countries. A present, India's share in the global Rs 8,500 billion satellite market is around 7.2 per cent. India's share in the Rs $357 billion launch services market is one per cent.

With the successful launch of the two British satellites on Sunday, the total number of foreign satellites launched by India goes up to 239.

Considering the future launch demand for increased number of nano and small satellites, there are plans to increase the number of launches and also develop a dedicated small launcher to cater to this high market demand.