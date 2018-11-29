Isro's 12 PSLV first-stage S139 motors to be ready by the end of 2019

(Isro) said that the 12 S139 ( first stage) motors would be ready by 2019 end and have double the present capacity.

On the completion of 1000th solid motor casting by (SPROB) at Sriharikota, said the plant is now carrying out the massive task of delivering the S139 motors.

Solid propulsion plays an important role in launch vehicle technology. The reliability, simplicity, easy scalability and high thrust capability of a solid propulsion system makes it a preferred solution for a launch vehicle.

For developing expertise in large Solid Rocket Motors, SPROB was established at and commissioned in 1977 with the realisation of a 1-metre diameter monolithic motor for SLV-3.

In the 1980s, the requirement of the operational (PSLV) called for a major expansion of the scope and capacity of the facilities at SPROB. This necessitated a quantum shift in propellant formulation technology using the indigenously developed HTPB binder and vertical propellant mixers. Self-reliance in solid propellant production was achieved by the indigenous development and realisation of several specialised equipments.

For manufacturing the massive S200 solid rocket motors of GSLV MkIII vehicle, a new plant was built at SPROB. Decades of experience gained in the processing and operation of SPROB was utilised in the design and realisation of this world-class plant. Successful commissioning of this vast state-of-the-art facility in 2008 boosted the Indian space programme's complex missions such as 2 and Gaganyaan-- India's human space programme.