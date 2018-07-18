Isro signs agreemnt with consortium featuring Tata to assemble satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) satellite centre, the Satellite Centre (ISAC), has signed an agreement with a consortium led by Pvt Ltd, Bharat Electronics Limited and the Tatas to assemble satellites.

This will be the first set of agreements signed by Isro, which is trying to rope in private partners to overcome its own constraints. The space agency is encouraging private players to form a small consortium to undertake satellite and rocket manufacturing work so that it can remain focused on research and development.

After signing the agreement, chairman and managing director H S Shankar said that his company is the only organisation that has, under guidance from Isro, already assembled, integrated and tested the high-end 1.65 tonne IRNSS-1i successfully. The satellite was launched on April 12, 2018, and is functioning excellently in outer space.

The Alpha Design-led consortium consists of six small and medium-sized enterprises, including Newtech, Aidin, Aniera, DCX, Vinyas, and

Sources in the said that the Alpha-led consortium, Tata, and BEL will work independently.

They are expected to build at least 7-9 satellites -- divided equally between Alpha, BEL and Tata -- per year. The agreement is for three years and is extendable for 2 more years.

The value of the satellites to be built was not shared by or its new partners.

The satellites that are going to be built are between 1.5-3 tonnes and are meant for imaging, communication, and weather forecasting.

Sources said that all these satellites will be assembled at ISITE facilities -- separate enclosures for all the companies under ISAC/ISRO.

Earlier, Alpha Design had said that it had plans to build its own facilities in the next 3-5 years. It is also scouting for investors and planning for an initial public offering to mobilise funds to back the plan.

Industry representatives have said that for medium and big satellites, the present requirements projected by Isro are that 7-9 per year might be sufficient for the next 3 years.

However, this requirement is expected to increase to 12 per year. To address this, each of these organisations would require around 500 engineers/diploma holders/skilled technicians during the 3 years.