Isro successfully launches PSLV-C44 with Microsat-R, Kalamsat onboard

PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of the PSLV

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Isro
Andhra Pradesh: Isro launches PSLVC44 mission, carrying Kalamsat and Microsat R from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Photo: @ANI

India on Thursday successfully launched the 46th mission of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Sriharikota spaceport, near Chennai, carrying Microsat-R and Kalamsat to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.

PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of the PSLV.

The rocket took off from the first launch pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

The PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages.

The two-strap-on configuration is designated PSLV-DL.

PSLV-C44's fourth stage (PS4), which is an experimental orbital platform for carrying out technology demonstration, was moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments.

Kalamsat, a student payload, will be the first to use PS4 as an orbital platform. The payload was developed by students and SpaceKidz India.

PSLV-C44 also carried Microsat-R, an imaging satellite.

Milestones

  • It was the 70th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR
  • It was the 46th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle
  • It was the 35th launch from the first launch pad
  • It was the first flight of the PSLV-DL (with 2 strap-ons)
  • It was the first launch of 2019

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 23:44 IST

