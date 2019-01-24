Isro successfully launches PSLV-C44 with Microsat-R, Kalamsat onboard

-
India on Thursday successfully launched the 46th mission of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Sriharikota spaceport, near Chennai, carrying Microsat-R and Kalamsat to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.
PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of the PSLV.
The rocket took off from the first launch pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.
The PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages.
The two-strap-on configuration is designated PSLV-DL.
PSLV-C44's fourth stage (PS4), which is an experimental orbital platform for carrying out technology demonstration, was moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments.
Kalamsat, a student payload, will be the first to use PS4 as an orbital platform. The payload was developed by students and SpaceKidz India.
PSLV-C44 also carried Microsat-R, an imaging satellite.
Milestones
- It was the 70th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR
- It was the 46th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle
- It was the 35th launch from the first launch pad
- It was the first flight of the PSLV-DL (with 2 strap-ons)
- It was the first launch of 2019
