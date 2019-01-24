Isro successfully launches PSLV-C44 with Microsat-R, Kalamsat onboard

India on Thursday successfully launched the 46th mission of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Sriharikota spaceport, near Chennai, carrying Microsat-R and to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.

PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of the

The rocket took off from the first launch pad (FLP) of SHAR, Sriharikota.

The is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages.

The two-strap-on configuration is designated PSLV-DL.

PSLV-C44's fourth stage (PS4), which is an experimental orbital platform for carrying out technology demonstration, was moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments.

Kalamsat, a student payload, will be the first to use PS4 as an orbital platform. The payload was developed by students and SpaceKidz India.

PSLV-C44 also carried Microsat-R, an imaging satellite.

Milestones