ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites onboard LVM3 later this month

The (ISRO) on Thursday said that it will launch 36 satellites of UK’s global communications network OneWeb onboard its heaviest launcher LVM3 or the Launch Vehicle Mark III later in October. The will launch the satellites under the ‘OneWeb India-1 mission/ LVM3 M2', which will mark LVM3’s entry into the global commercial launch service market.

“This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the Global commercial launch service market. As part of the Contract, 36 satellites will be placed into orbit by one LVM3, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre," the said in a statement.

For the launch of satellites, ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited has signed two contracts with OneWeb to launch low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband communication satellites.

As part of the contract, 36 satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota and will be placed into orbit one LVM3, the space agency said.

A global communications network that is powered from space, OneWeb enables connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. Headquartered in London, OneWeb was launched in February 2019.

OneWeb will have over 70 per cent of its planned ‘Gen 1 LEO constellations’ in orbit after this launch.

ISRO said that the integration of the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle and the integration of payload fairing with 36 satellites will take place in the coming days. The space agency said that the launch was envisaged in the third or fourth week of October.