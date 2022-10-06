JUST IN
Over 70 injured in Andhra Pradesh's traditional stick-fight during Dussehra
Taj Mahal to open during 'Sharad Purnima' for four nights this month
Centre's push boosts pace of rooftop solar installations in houses: Report
Two die of electrocution from poles during Durga Puja in UP's Barabanki
PM lauds collective commitment of all Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti
UN peacekeeping chief Lacroix to visit India during 9-day foreign trip
DRI arrests person with 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore at Mumbai airport
Allahabad University students to continue protests over fee hike of 400%
9 killed, nearly 38 injured after two buses collide in Kerala's Palakkad
Punjab CM Mann bats for collaboration in academics, tourism with Tajikistan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over 70 injured in Andhra Pradesh's traditional stick-fight during Dussehra
Business Standard

ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites onboard LVM3 later this month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that it will launch 36 satellites of UK's global communications network OneWeb onboard its heaviest launcher LVM3

Topics
ISRO | India space mission | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ISRO, Satellite
Representative image (Photo: @isro/ Twitter)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that it will launch 36 satellites of UK’s global communications network OneWeb onboard its heaviest launcher LVM3 or the Launch Vehicle Mark III later in October. The ISRO will launch the satellites under the ‘OneWeb India-1 mission/ LVM3 M2', which will mark LVM3’s entry into the global commercial launch service market.

“This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the Global commercial launch service market. As part of the Contract, 36 satellites will be placed into orbit by one LVM3, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre," the ISRO said in a statement.

For the launch of satellites, ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited has signed two contracts with OneWeb to launch low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband communication satellites.

As part of the contract, 36 satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota and will be placed into orbit one LVM3, the space agency said.

A global communications network that is powered from space, OneWeb enables connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. Headquartered in London, OneWeb was launched in February 2019.

OneWeb will have over 70 per cent of its planned ‘Gen 1 LEO constellations’ in orbit after this launch.

ISRO said that the integration of the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle and the integration of payload fairing with 36 satellites will take place in the coming days. The space agency said that the launch was envisaged in the third or fourth week of October.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ISRO

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 12:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.