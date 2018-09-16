JUST IN
Isro unveils Polarimetry Doppler Weather Radar at Sriharikota spaceport

The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) provides advanced information about weather

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

K Sivan, Isro, new chairman of ISRO,PSLV, Kiran kumar, scientist
K Sivan, chairman-designate of Isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Wednesday inaugurated the Polarimetry Doppler Weather Radar at Sriharikota spaceport near Chennai.

The S–Band Polarimetry Doppler Weather Radar facility was launched at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota by Isro Chairman Dr K Sivan.

The radar has been developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bengaluru under ToT (Training of Trainers) from ISRO.

The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) provides advanced information, enhances the lead-time essential for saving lives and property in the event of a natural disaster associated with severe weather.

While conventional radars are able to track and predict cyclones, the DWR provides detailed information on a storm’s internal wind flow and structure.

The severity of the weather systems can be quantitatively estimated and more precise advanced warnings can be generated for saving human lives and property.

The polarimetric capability of the radar will significantly improve the accuracy of rainfall estimation leading to accurate and timely flash flood warnings, according to ISRO’s earlier release.
First Published: Sun, September 16 2018. 17:10 IST

