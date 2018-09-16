Isro unveils Polarimetry Doppler Weather Radar at Sriharikota spaceport

The (Isro) on Wednesday inaugurated the at spaceport near Chennai.

The S–Band facility was launched at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, by Isro Chairman

The radar has been developed by Ltd, Bengaluru under ToT (Training of Trainers) from ISRO.

The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) provides advanced information, enhances the lead-time essential for saving lives and property in the event of a natural disaster associated with severe weather.

While conventional radars are able to track and predict cyclones, the DWR provides detailed information on a storm’s internal wind flow and structure.

The severity of the weather systems can be quantitatively estimated and more precise advanced warnings can be generated for saving human lives and property.

The polarimetric capability of the radar will significantly improve the accuracy of rainfall estimation leading to accurate and timely flash flood warnings, according to ISRO’s earlier release.