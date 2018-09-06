Isro wants private players to take over PSLV, satellite production by 2020

The (Isro) wants private industry to take over responsibilities of developing and manufacturing small rockets, PSLV rockets and satellites from 2020. In the next three years, the industry is expected to get orders worth Rs 90 billion.

Speaking at the World Space Biz, organised by CII and Antrix Corporation, K Sivan, chairman, said the space agency will now be mostly occupied with the manned space mission, which has to be launched within four years.

"We want private industry to take over part of our workload by 2020, which includes development of small rockets, PSLV and satellites," said Sivan.

He added that at present, nearly 85-90 per cent of PSLV rockets and 50 per cent of satellites are coming from private players.

"We are not happy, we want more participation and we want them to be our partner not just suppliers," said Kiran. He added that in the next three years nearly 40 rockets would be needed, including 30 PSLVs and 10 GSLVs.

Total cost of these rockets would be around Rs 104 billion, of which Rs 90 billion would come from industries.





ALSO READ: Gaganyaan project: France to help Isro in the human space programme

As far as satellites are concerned, over the next three years, 59 satellites are expected to be launched. These includes high advance remote satellites, high bandwidth satellites among others.

This will push demand for PSLV to two per month. Currently, launches 6-7 PSLV a year.

Small rockets for launch of small satellites will also be in demand. These rockets will carry satellites of up to 500-700 kg and can be placed at 500 km in the lower orbit.

The uniqueness or special features of these rockets is that they can be integrated in 72 hours, while being more autonomous.