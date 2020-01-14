J&K cop Davinder Singh who allegedly sheltered terrorists suspended

Senior police officer Davinder Singh was suspended on Monday, even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army’s XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, officials said.

Singh, who was decorated with the President Police Medal about four months ago, continued to be grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators. His office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed, they said. Piecing together the chain of events, the officials said the two terrorists — self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Baba, and Altaf — were taken to the officer’s home on Friday by a lawyer Irfan, who the police said was an overground worker for terror groups.

Singh reported absent from duty on Saturday, the day he was apprehended by a team of policemen along with the other three at Mir Bazar on the highway.

The DySP had applied for leave from Sunday till Thursday, they said. Police had carried out searches at his residence here and seized two pistols and an AK rifle beside a large quantity of ammunition.

Singh, whose name had been cleared for promotion as superintendent of police, is also likely to lose the gallantry medal that was awarded to him last year, the officials said.

The DySP is deemed to have been suspended after having completed 48 hours in police custody, they said.



