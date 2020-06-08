J-K: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Four terrorists were killed in an early morning encounter in Pinjora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.



The encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Shopain district of South Kashmir.



Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited. This is the second encounter in district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self styled commander, were killed in the gunbattle with security forces in Reban area of the district on Sunday.

(More details are awaited)