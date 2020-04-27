JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 27,892; PM Modi to meet CMs at 10 am today
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Srinagar 

army jawan, border, J&K, Poonch
Army jawans along the LoC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said. The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, he said.

The security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on. The area has been cordoned off.

Further details were awaited.
First Published: Mon, April 27 2020. 09:04 IST

