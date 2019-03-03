India's worst terrorism- or insurgency-affected places: What data shows

“All facts checked and all the details taken, it is true that between 2014 and today vis-a-vis 2004 and 2013, except for Kashmir, has there been any terrorist or minor bomb attack anywhere else in the country? Let’s talk on facts (sic),” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 25 in Bengaluru.

But a fact check suggests otherwise. As many as 9,125 “terrorist/insurgent/ extremist incidents”–from Jammu & Kashmir (1,708), North-east (2,442) and the “hinterland” (6) – were reported between 2014 and 2018, according to a ...