J&K power employees call off strike as govt commits to some demands

Employees of three state power utilities in Jammu & Kashmir are ending their strike calling for better salaries and protesting privatisation after negotiations with the government and power blackouts in the region for the last two days,

The utilities will resume normal functioning and the government will work on employee demands, said a notice by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and that was signed by the J&K Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee (JKPEECC).

The employees had called a strike to oppose the move by J&K Power Development Department to privatise the in the Union Territory and also merge the transmission arm JKPTCL with PGCIL.

"It has been decided that the proposed joint venture between J&K Power Transmission Company Ltd (JKPTCL) and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) shall be put on hold. A committee comprising of members of JKPEECC will make recommendations on the way forward," said the note reviewed by 'Business Standard'.

The note also mentioned that salary would be regularised. It said - "The interest of serving employees of JKPDD, JKSPDCL, JKPTCL (the three arms of the power department) shall be protected and shall not be varied to their disadvantages in terms of service benefits."

This led to power cuts in several areas of the UT and delay in servicing which caused a blackout situation.

Political leaders condemned the situation. Omar Abdullah, Vice President, J&K Conference posted on Twitter, - "Arrived in Jammu where the neighbourhood has had no electricity since yesterday. The same story is repeated across J&K as the power department employees are on strike. The administration seems to have adopted a hands off approach & the people are being left to suffer."

The Indian Army was deployed over the last two days at power stations to restore electricity.