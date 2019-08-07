J&K turmoil: Security beefed up at airports; vehicles to undergo checks

Security has been tightened at airports following intelligence on possible terror attacks amid tensions in Jammu & Kashmir. The Bureau of Security on Wednesday instructed state police to carry out intensive random checks on all vehicles approaching terminal buildings.

While instructions are issued each year to increase vigil for Independence Day and Republic Day and visitor access is banned, a fresh alert was issued on Tuesday in view of the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

"The probability of unlawful interference is more from the city side of the airport terminal. The metro airports are more vulnerable," BCAS said. "All vehicles particularly cars approaching the airports shall be subject to intensive random security check at vehicle check point one km away from the terminal building," it said and added checks will continue till August end.





Additional security measures also include compulsory secondary step ladder checks, deployment of quick response teams, strict checking of check-in baggage, monitoring of cargo complexes and catering vehicles among others.