J&K crisis: Pak suspends trade with India, to downgrade diplomatic ties

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade after New Delhi revoked the special status of

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister and attended by top civil and military leadership, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The NSC decided to review "bilateral arrangements" with India while taking the matter to the United Nations, including the Security Council, the statement said.