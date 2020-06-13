JUST IN
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Security personnel during the encounter with militants at Reban in Shopian district on Sunday Photo: PTI

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

The operation was still on, the official added.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 11:47 IST

