Jammu & Kashmir announces measures to help state employees, public

With the Centre having eased the security curbs in J&K ahead of on Monday, the state administration has announced measures to help state employees and the general public. A press release issued by the state administration said that preparations in the state were as usual with all bakery/poultry/mutton shops open on Sunday and long queues being seen outside them. "Traffic is plying smoothly in Srinagar," it said. Treasuries and banks are being made functional during this period even on holidays. ATMs are functioning smoothly. Salaries of all employees and wages of DRWs/casual labourers etc. are being released and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on a regular basis and people are drawing cash as and when required. The government has made sufficient stocking of essential items.