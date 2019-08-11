JUST IN
Situation in Kashmir peaceful ahead of Eid, markets remain open
Business Standard

Jammu & Kashmir announces measures to help state employees, public

Salaries of all employees and wages of DRWs/casual labourers etc. are being released and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on a regular basis

Press Trust of India 

Home Ministry tweeted this image in which security forces help people to connect with their relatives through phone in the Valley | Photo: PTI

With the Centre having eased the security curbs in J&K ahead of Eid on Monday, the state administration has announced measures to help state employees and the general public. A press release issued by the state administration said that Eid preparations in the state were as usual with all bakery/poultry/mutton shops open on Sunday and long queues being seen outside them. "Traffic is plying smoothly in Srinagar," it said. Treasuries and banks are being made functional during this period even on holidays. ATMs are functioning smoothly. Salaries of all employees and wages of DRWs/casual labourers etc. are being released and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on a regular basis and people are drawing cash as and when required. Salaries of all employees and wages of DRWs/casual labourers etc. are being released. The government has made sufficient stocking of essential items.
First Published: Sun, August 11 2019. 23:35 IST

