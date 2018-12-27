JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Fire in Kolkata Metro leaves several passengers ill, no casualties
Business Standard

Jet shifts 71 passengers after smoke in Mangalore-bound flight: Report

Jet said it arranged another aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a 'technical snag'.

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Jet Airways on Thursday shifted 71 Mangalore-bound passengers to another flight after detecting smoke in an aircraft in Bengaluru, said a source in the airline.

The plane was parked in the bay when someone spotted smoke at around 7 am. Jet said it arranged another aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a "technical snag."

"There were fumes due to heating up of the brakes. As a result, all passengers were deplaned and shifted to another aircraft," the source said.

Due to the incident, the flight was delayed by an hour and 20 minutes, the source said. "Jet Airways flight 9W 713 from Bangalore to Mangalore of December 27 was delayed due to a technical snag, while (the aircraft was) parked at bay," a Jet Airways spokeperson said in a statement.

Another aircraft was arranged and the flight departed with 71 'guests' on board, the statement said.
First Published: Thu, December 27 2018. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements