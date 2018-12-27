Jet shifts 71 passengers after smoke in Mangalore-bound flight: Report

Airways on Thursday shifted 71 Mangalore-bound passengers to another flight after detecting smoke in an aircraft in Bengaluru, said a source in the airline.

The plane was parked in the bay when someone spotted smoke at around 7 am. said it arranged another aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a "technical snag."

"There were fumes due to heating up of the brakes. As a result, all passengers were deplaned and shifted to another aircraft," the source said.

Due to the incident, the flight was delayed by an hour and 20 minutes, the source said. " Airways flight 9W 713 from Bangalore to Mangalore of December 27 was delayed due to a technical snag, while (the aircraft was) parked at bay," a spokeperson said in a statement.

Another aircraft was arranged and the flight departed with 71 'guests' on board, the statement said.