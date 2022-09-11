JUST IN
Business Standard

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren seeks to keep his flock together

Governor Ramesh Bais has to take the final call on whether Soren has to be disqualified as member of the state Assembly and barred from contesting elections

Topics
Hemant Soren | Jharkhand | JMM

R Krishna Das 

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

When Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren decided to call a special session of the state Legislative Assembly on Monday and go for a trust test on the floor of the House, it did not come as a surprise to the political pundits.

Read our full coverage on Hemant Soren

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 19:40 IST

