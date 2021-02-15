BS READS: Jinxed, cursed, twice destroyed - A river that doesn't want a dam on it

It took 16 years before a hydro project, now destroyed twice, would start generating power. When it would finally start generating power in 2012, it would do so for barely four years before being obliterated by the nature’s fury.

And, when its new owners would seek to rebuild the dam at the same site, the furious river would again sweep it into oblivion. That’s one part of the story of the Rishiganga hydroelectric project. In another, beyond the curse of the nature, there is a mix of strange events that make this 13.2-Mw project, located at Raini village in Uttarakhand’s ...