JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's disappearance: Here's a timeline of the case

The Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a closure report in the case related to missing student

The bench of justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said Ahmed's mother, who had moved the court for a direction to the police to trace her son, could raise her grievances before the trial court where the report was filed.

The court said if Najeeb's mother wanted the status report of the probe, she would have to move the trial court.

Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the (JNU) here on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night. Following is the chronology of events in student Najeeb Ahmed's disappearance case:

-Oct 14, 2016: Najeeb goes missing after altercation with some ABVP students.

-Oct 18: seeks CBI, NCRB's help to trace missing student.

-Oct 20: Home Minister Rajnath Singh asks police to set up special team to trace JNU student.

-Oct 24: Delhi Police declares Rs 1 lakh reward for information on Najeeb.

-Nov 25: Najeeb's mother moves Delhi HC for tracing son. HC issues notice to Delhi government and police asking them to explain their stand.

-Nov 28: Delhi Police raises reward for information on Najeeb to Rs 10 lakh.

-Nov 28: HC asks city police to "cut across all political barriers" and to find Najeeb as no one can just vanish from the heart of the capital.

-Dec 9: HC slams cops for failure to trace Najeeb as police clueless about him even after 55 days.

-Dec 14 : HC orders police to scan the entire JNU campus, including hostels, classrooms and rooftops, of the varsity by using sniffer dogs.

-Dec 19: More than 600 cops, sniffer dogs search JNU campus to get clues on Najeeb.

-Dec 22 : HC asks Delhi police to do everything possible to find Najeeb and suggest to the police to conduct lie-detector test on his roommate and the nine suspects in the case.

-Jan 28, 2017: Najeeb's family alleges harassment by Delhi Police by conducting pre-dawn searches at their house at Badaun.

-Feb 13: HC "foxed" by lack of information on Najeeb's whereabouts; family seeks to hand over probe to some other agency.

-Mar 30: Magisterial court rejects nine suspect students' plea against polygraph test and summons them to appear on April 6.

-May 3: Sessions court sets aside the magisterial court order. However, allows police to send them a fresh notice.

-May 15: Police files charge sheet in case related to making ransom call to relatives of Najeeb demanding Rs 20 lakh for his release.

-May 16: HC transfers missing JNU student case to with immediate effect and the probe to be supervised by an officer, not less than the rank of a DIG.

-Nov 14: tells HC it has sent suspect students mobile phones to its forensic lab and was awaiting the report of analysis.

-April 2, 2018: HC pulls up CBI's forensic lab in Chandigarh for laxity in examining the suspect students' mobile phones.

-May 11: Nearly a year after being handed over the probe, tells HC that no evidence found to show any crime was committed.

-July 12: CBI tells HC it was seriously contemplating filing a closure report in the missing case.

-Sep 4: HC reserves judgement in the case after CBI says it has investigated the case from all possible angles and has not got any clue on Najeeb. The agency said it wants to file a closure report.

-Oct 8: Nearly two years after he went missing from JNU, the allows CBI to file closure report in the investigation. HC disposes of Ahmed's mother's plea seeking directions to police to trace her son. HC also declines her plea to set up a SIT and monitor investigation. It says she can raise all contentions before trial court.