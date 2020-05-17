JUST IN
Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 to contain Covid-19 spread: NDMA

Air travel, metro services to remain suspended during lockdown 4.0
Business Standard

Job creation top on Nitish's mind as scores of migrants return to Bihar

At Lingampally, the 226 passengers, all labourers, were welcomed by ministers and officials of the Telangana government

Satyavrat Mishra 

When Shramik Special trains are ferrying thousands of migrant labourers back to their home state of Bihar amid the Covid-19-triggered lockdown, a train quietly left Khagaria, 180 km from Patna, in the early hours of May 7 for Lingampally in Telangana. At Lingampally, the 226 passengers, all labourers, were welcomed by ministers and officials of the Telangana government.

This journey was arranged after much discussions between the two government. “These labourers will work at rice mills in Telangana. They had come home for Holi, but got stuck here because of the lockdown. ...

First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 19:32 IST

