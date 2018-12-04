Job offers on the rise? Placements at IIT Madras see a 30% uptick

Job offers for students of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) during the first phase of placements for 2018-19 has gone up by nearly 30 per cent compared to last year, the institute said. The number includes pre-placement offers (PPO) as well.

IITM said the first in three days of placements (1-3 December 2018) 133 companies arrived at the campus and extended 680 offers to the students.

“When combined with 136 PPOs, the total number of offers stands at 816 at the end of Day Three," said authorities.

According to IITM, 13 international job offers have also been extended. As many as 20 startups have made 78 offers at the end of Day 3.





During the academic year 2017-18, 106 companies made 526 offers (643 including PPOs) at the end of third day of phase I of campus placements.

Prof Manu Santhanam, Advisor (Placements), IITM said, “We had a great start to this year’s placements. We hope the strong trend continues over the next four days as well.”

As compared to 2017-18, which saw 307 post-graduate students placed by the end of the 3rd day, the current placement session has recorded 374 post-graduate students getting placed until December 3.

According to IITM analytics, consulting, sectors accounted for 33 per cent of job offers, while core and R&D sectors account for 37 per cent. FMCG sector accounted for less than one per cent of jobs, a trend in keeping with the last year.

A lot more core job profiles are scheduled between December 4 and 8 2018, he said.