Core sector and profiles have seen a significant jump at the end of two days of the ongoing final placements process that began on Saturday at the (IITs). Overall, the first two days of final placements have seen offers jump by at least 10-15 per cent at some of the campuses.

While Day One saw Microsoft make the highest number of offers, including top international offers of $215,000, emerged as one of the top recruiters on Day 2, along with analytics company

Top like and (IIT KGP) saw handing out 30 offers featuring core profiles at and 29 offers at IIT KGP.

At IIT KGP, made the highest number of offers at 34, apart from three pre-placement offers (PPOs). The other core and profiles in the first two days of final placements came from the likes of Exxon Mobil, GE, and Bajaj Auto, among others.

“This year the first two days of final placements have seen offers rise by 10-15 per cent over last year. While the second slot on Day 2 is still going on, the trend has been much better than last year. Also, core sector has had a very heavy impact and hiring in good numbers with either core or other sector companies offering core profiles,” said Syam Nair, chairman - Students Placement Office, Till Sunday evening at IIT Kanpur, over 310 offers were made by 64 companies in one and a half days.

At IIT KGP, core profiles were made in manufacturing, power research, and automobile, among others. Followed by EXL’s 34 offers, other prominent recruiters included and Microsoft making 21 offers, Apple (nine) and Google, coming back after a gap of two years, handing out five offers, apart from and First time recruiters at IIT KGP comprised (one offer) and (seven offers).

Rubrik, Uber, Sprinklr, Graviton, Cohesity, OYO Rooms and first-timer also made their presence felt at IIT Kanpur.

For the first phase, which will go on till December 15, around 275 companies have registered at IIT Kanpur this year as against 220 last year. The institute saw making 16-17 offers, nine offers, and GE eight offers. Placement details for Day 2 from other could not be ascertained. IIT KGP too expects offers to rise by 10-15 per cent over last year for the first two days of placements. This is on the back of 180 offers from 25 companies on Day 1 and 104 offers from 15 firms in the first slot on Day 2, known as 2.1, received by IIT KGP. Last year, the first two days had seen roughly 328 offers being made which is likely to go up this year.