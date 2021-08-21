Johnson & Johnson seeks nod for Covid vaccine trial on adolescents

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila may soon seek emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin goes off clinical trial mode
Decoded: Who can get antibody cocktail for Covid-19 and how it works
Roche seeking fast approval of antibody cocktail in India to treat Covid
Hetero seeks emergency use authorisation for Merck's antiviral drug
-
US-based pharmaceutical major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has sought permission from the Indian drug regulator to conduct trials of its Covid-19 vaccine on adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
The company said on Friday that it had submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on August 17 in this regard. “Johnson & Johnson is committed to facilitating global equitable access to its Covid-19 vaccine and recognise the unmet needs of children,” the company spokesperson said.
The company said that to achieve herd immunity, vaccine trials have to be done on children. “To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, and we remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our Covid-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups,” the spokesperson said.
J&J already has the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its single-shot vaccine in India. It also has an Indian manufacturing partner – Hyderabad-based Biological E.
Studies have shown that the J&J vaccine has 66 percent efficacy against moderate to severe Covid-19 disease, and about 85 per cent efficacy in severe cases.
On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Covid-19 vaccines for children would be available “very soon”.
The urgency for a children's vaccine is fuelled by multiple factors: protecting the children, reducing transmission and also as a critical precondition for re-opening schools.
Bharat Biotech has already conducted trials on children 12 years and above, and is now doing trials on smaller children, aged two and older. Trials have started at the AIIMS, New Delhi, besides a few other centres. Biotech is also betting on its intra-nasal vaccine, BBV154, as a paediatric candidate. The company has noted on its website that this vaccine will be needle-free, non-invasive, easy to administer (even without trained health care workers), and ideally suited for children. Trials are on for this candidate, too.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU