Jokha Alharthi becomes first Arabic author to win Man Booker prize

Alharthi is the author of two previous collections of short fiction

AFP | PTI 

Jokha Alharthi has become the first Arabic author to win the Man Booker International prize for her novel Celestial Bodies which reveals her Omani homeland's post-colonial transformation.

"I am thrilled that a window has been opened to the rich Arabic culture," Alharthi, 40, told reporters after the ceremony at the Roundhouse in London on Tuesday. Alharthi is the author of two previous collections of short fiction, a children's book and three novels in Arabic. She studied classical Arabic poetry at Edinburgh University and teaches at Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat. "Oman inspired me but I think international readers can relate to the human values in the book — freedom and love," she said.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 01:45 IST

