Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days

Important days in July 2021: July, the seventh month of the calendar, holds some important national and international events including World Population Day, National Doctor’s Day, Kargil Vijay Diwas, World UFO Day, and many more. The month appears to be dedicated to celebration of freedom, independence and culture India and other countries in the world.
Fun fact: July was named by the Roman Senate in honour of Roman general Julius Caesar (100 B.C.–44 BC), it being the month of his birth. Caesar developed the precursor to the Gregorian calendar we use today.
There are several events, observances of national and international importance that fall in July. Let's have a look!
List of important days in July, 2021
July 1, 2021
National Doctor’s Day: India celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1 every year to honour the birth and death anniversary of great physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. This day serves to show gratitude to all those doctors who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients. This year, the National Doctors' Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Government of India established Doctors' Day in 1991 to recognize the contributions of BC Roy. He played an important role in the establishment of Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the role of doctors in the progress of this nation.
National Postal Worker Day: This day is celebrated to the recognition of postal workers across the world. National Postal Worker Day is a unique way to say ‘thank you’ to the postmen and all delivery personnel, as online shopping has become a lifeline for many of us.
Canada Day: All those who celebrate Canada as their home and native land celebrate Canada Day on July 1. The day commemorates the anniversary of the Constitution Act, which consolidated three territories into the single nation of Canada, way back in 1867. Canada celebrated its 150th birthday in 2017!
Chartered Accountants Day (India): India celebrates Chartered Accountants Day every year on July 1 to commemorate the findings of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by Parliament in 1949. The only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India will celebrate the 73rd Chartered Accountants day this year. ICAI is deemed as the second biggest accounting organization in the world with about 250,000 members.
National US Postage Stamp Day: National US Postage Stamp Day is observed on July 1 to recognize the postal stamp that used to send and receive the mail with utmost simplicity. This day is also celebrated to appreciate the work of all the Philatelists.
National Gingersnap Day: National Gingersnap Day is a food holiday celebrated on July 1 of every year. Gingersnap is also called a ginger nut or ginger biscuit, which is a popular sweet and savory snack flavored with ginger. Gingersnaps are round, plain, and are made with powdered ginger, cinnamon, molasses, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Gingersnap is as same as gingerbread, but gingerbreads are traditionally made in different shapes. Gingersnaps in America is a lot more like a sugar cookie than like small, thin cookies. These cookies are often complemented with a cup of tea, coffee, hot chocolate, milk, or even with ice cream and yogurt. Gingersnaps are found to be healthier than other cookies because of their anti-inflammatory properties, the power to stimulate blood circulation, fights with heart disease, and other illnesses.
July 2, 2021
World UFO Day
World Sports Journalists Day
National Anisette Day
July 3, 2021
International Day of Cooperatives
National Fried Clam Day
July 4, 2021
American Independence day
July 6, 2021
World Zoonoses Day
July 11, 2021
World Population Day
National 7-Eleven Day
July 12, 2021
World Malala day
National Simplicity Day
Paper Bag Day
July 14, 2021
Bastille Day
July 17, 2021
World Day for International Justice
July 18, 2021
Nelson Mandela International Day
July 22, 2021
National Refreshment Day (fourth Thursday in July)
Pi Approximation Day
July 24, 2021
National Thermal Engineer Day
July 25, 2021
National Parent's Day (Fourth Sunday in July)
July 26, 2021
Kargil Vijay Diwas
July 28, 2021
World Nature Conservation Day
World Hepatitis Day
July 29, 2021
International Tiger Day
July 30, 2021
International Friendship Day
System Administrator Appreciation Day (last Friday in July)
