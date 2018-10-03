Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as CJI, succeeds Dipak Misra

-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.
He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.
Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.
