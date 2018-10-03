JUST IN
Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as CJI, succeeds Dipak Misra

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ranjan Gogoi, CJI
Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.
First Published: Wed, October 03 2018. 11:12 IST

