Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday. He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.
"He has tested positive for Covid-19," a source said.
Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of Covid-19.
