India coronavirus dispatch: Experts for staggered public transport timing
Business Standard

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Jyotiraditya Scindia | File photo
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia | File photo

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday. He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.

"He has tested positive for Covid-19," a source said.

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 17:25 IST

