Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd talks about his personal, intellectual struggles

His is a quiet presence. He doesn’t command attention, say, when he walks into a room. But when Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd speaks, as he did at the Jaipur Literary Festival recently about his memoirs, his voice belies his slender build and low-key persona.

It is strong and authoritative. More, it reveals a depth of thought, tinged with personal anguish, that brings to mind a Frantz Fanon or Aime Césaire, the theoreticians of colonialism who wrote about its catastrophic effects on the colonised. We meet in a lounge, away from the milling crowds on the Diggi Palace lawns ...