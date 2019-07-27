JUST IN
Kargil victory a symbol of India's might and determination: PM Modi

Modi said that he had visited Kargil when the war was at its peak and it was like a pilgrimage to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking the Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary, on Saturday said that the Kargil victory was a symbol of India's might, determination and capability.

Noting that wars were not fought by governments, but by the entire country, Modi said that the victory still inspired the nation.

Modi said that he had visited Kargil when the war was at its peak and it was like a pilgrimage to him.

Speaking on terror, Modi said that the whole world is facing the challenge of terrorism and there are some countries that use terrorism as a proxy war.
