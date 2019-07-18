Karnataka Assembly floor test to RS election, here are top events for today

Fate of Kumaraswamy's government in Karnataka

The will for a floor test today after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in Assembly proceedings. This has put HD Kumaraswamy's government in deep trouble. The government may fall if the rebel MLAs do not vote for him in the floor test today. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government has 117 MLAs. With 16 members offering to quit the parties, the number will come down to 101.

Elections in Tamil Nadu

As the term of 5 MPs to from Tamil comes to an end, elections for the same will be held on July 18. The election on the seat vacated by Kanimozhi will also be held. She was elected for the Lok Sabha in the elections in April-May 2019.

Q1 results

ACC, Colgate and a few other companies will announce their results for the first quarter of the current financial year. Yesterday, Wipro announced its Q1 result with a net profit of 12.6 per cent.