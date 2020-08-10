JUST IN
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"After recovering from Covid-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said here.
