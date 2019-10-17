Karnataka ranked as India's most innovative state, says Niti Aayog

JUST IN
NITI Aayog released the first India Innovation Index on the lines of the Global Innovation Index on Thursday. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana have topped the chart. States were ranked on parameters such as innovation capability, challenges and opportunities, and actions needed to be implemented for promoting innovation.

The index is based on seven pillars, which include five enablers and two performance indicators, some of which include human capital, investment, knowledge workers, and knowledge output.

