Karnataka ranked as India's most innovative state, says Niti Aayog

-
ALSO READ
India up 5 ranks to 52nd most innovative country in Global Innovation Index
NITI Aayog's electric mobility proposal irks India's auto industry
Health Index 2019: Kerala's dilemma and Bihar's tragedy
Finance ministry clears NITI Aayog's artificial intelligence proposal
PM Modi pitches for structural reforms in agriculture to boost investment
-
NITI Aayog released the first India Innovation Index on the lines of the Global Innovation Index on Thursday. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana have topped the chart. States were ranked on parameters such as innovation capability, challenges and opportunities, and actions needed to be implemented for promoting innovation.
The index is based on seven pillars, which include five enablers and two performance indicators, some of which include human capital, investment, knowledge workers, and knowledge output.
SOURCE: Niti Aayog
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU